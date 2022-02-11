“How Far I’ll Go’ From ‘Moana’ Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

“How Far I’ll Go” the Academy award-winning song from Walt Disney Animation Studios Moana has hit a major milestone on YouTube. The single from the 2016 animated hit surpassed one billion views on YouTube, the service announced this week.

The video has seen a surge in recent views in the past year, as the video has been averaging more than 350,000 views a day. The milestone becomes the second song from Moana to hit one billion views, as “You’re Welcome” performed by Dwayne Johnson’s Maui has hit the milestone as well.

Released in 2016, Moana follows the journey of a spirited teenager named Moana as she embarks on a quest across the Pacific Ocean with help of a demigod and a chicken to save her people. The film introduced the world to Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. The film features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, and an orchestral score also composed by Mancina.

Disney is seeing similarly high rates of love for its newest animated feature, Encanto, and the songs sung by its cast of magical characters. Also composed by Miranda, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” just topped the Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row, and is currently the music behind a couple of wildly popular TikTok trends. The full soundtrack has sat atop the Billboard 200 for four weeks and counting.

Moana: The Animated Series is currently in the works and will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

