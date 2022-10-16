‘Werewolf By Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Rules Out Helming ‘Blade’

With ‘Blade’ losing director Bassam Tariq and having major re-writes, fans have been clamoring to see Giacchino take the project over. After his brilliant success with ‘Werewolf by Night’ and clear passion for this dark side of the universe, it seems like a no brainer.

However, in a new interview with Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero Podcast, a very busy Giacchino dispelled those calls and rumors:

“Look, I love Blade. I think that’s an amazing character. It’s one of my favorites. But I feel like that thing is already in motion in a way and I’m in motion in other things as well,” the director began. “Timing wise is a little crazy. So I feel like I want that to be a great movie. I want that to be an awesome movie because that character deserves it in a huge way. But yeah, right now, no.”

To many fans, this will be a bummer. Especially after what we got in his Marvel directing debut, there would be no better choice to take over another horror MCU project, especially of this caliber.

He not only understands the horror elements, but his action showcased in ‘Werewolf by Night’ shows he can handle a film’s action/horror style like ‘Blade’.

With many options still out there to fill the role, we’ll have to continue to wait and see who gets the reigns of this highly anticipated project. Now delayed, ‘Blade’ is slated to release September 6, 2024.

