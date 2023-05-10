‘Freaky Friday 2’ Officially in the Works With Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Returning

Jamie Lee Curtis has been teasing it for months and Disney is pulling the trigger. 20 years after Disney released their Freaky Friday remake, Deadline reports a sequel is officially in the works.

Curtis will return alongside co-star Lindsay Lohan, who has had a small resurgence herself. Elyse Hollander is penning the script to the sequel. There is no word yet on whether the project will be a theatrical release or a part of Disney+’s original programming.

The Freaky Friday franchise consists of the original theatrical film, starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, its made-for-television adaptation, the theatrical remake, a Broadway musical, and the Disney Channel Original Movie adaptation. The franchise as a whole centers around body-swapping between parents and their children, who initially find they cannot agree on anything. Over the course of each respective installment, they individually find that they have respect for each other and they gain a better understanding of the other individual.

The 2003 Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan-led remake was met with positive reviews. The film grossed over $160 million at the worldwide box office on just a $20 million budget.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related