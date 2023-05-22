Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Ray Stevenson

British-born actor Ray Stevenson passed away Sunday at the age of 58.
In the hours since his death has been announced, many colleagues have taken to social media to share their condelences.
We’ve compiled several of them here in an attempt to create a virtual In Memoriam.
You can see them below:
We will continue to add more reactions as they are posted.
Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Stevenson appeared in a plethora of franchise films. One of his most underrated roles remains as Frank Castle in the second theatrical Punisher film, Punisher: War Zone.
That wouldn’t be his only stint with Marvel though, as he would go on to appear as Volstagg in the first three Thor movies. He also starred in the Divergent trilogy, and had roles in big-budget action movies such as The Three Musketeers, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.
Most recently, he played the antagonistic Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning action epic RRR.
