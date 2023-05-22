Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Ray Stevenson

British-born actor Ray Stevenson passed away Sunday at the age of 58.

In the hours since his death has been announced, many colleagues have taken to social media to share their condelences.

We’ve compiled several of them here in an attempt to create a virtual In Memoriam.

You can see them below:

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ♥️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2023

I can't really believe it. RIP Ray Stevenson, a light-hearted, joyful man and wonderful actor. Heartbreaking. — Peter (or is it?) Ramsey (@pramsey342) May 22, 2023

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy 🇺🇦 (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023

I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson pic.twitter.com/atcNWKLSYM — Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) May 22, 2023

I'm shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. I was honored to write him a theme for his mesmerizingly unforgettable Blackbeard on #BlackSails. What a talent! #RIP https://t.co/ILA6Ufgw8q — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) May 22, 2023

Gut punch this morning learning Ray Stevenson passed away. His truly haunting performance in Ahsoka has a gravity that stunned us all. A great loss of a veteran artist and the craft is poorer for his absence. pic.twitter.com/cuFHcg2fmu — Kiner Music 🏳️‍⚧️ (@KinerMusic) May 22, 2023

We will continue to add more reactions as they are posted.

attends the “Jayne Mansfield’s Car” Photocall during day five of the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt on February 13, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Stevenson appeared in a plethora of franchise films. One of his most underrated roles remains as Frank Castle in the second theatrical Punisher film, Punisher: War Zone.

That wouldn’t be his only stint with Marvel though, as he would go on to appear as Volstagg in the first three Thor movies. He also starred in the Divergent trilogy, and had roles in big-budget action movies such as The Three Musketeers, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.

Most recently, he played the antagonistic Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning action epic RRR.

About Post Author

Related