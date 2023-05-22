The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Ray Stevenson

Dempsey Pillot May 22, 2023 3 min read

British-born actor Ray Stevenson passed away Sunday at the age of 58.

In the hours since his death has been announced, many colleagues have taken to social media to share their condelences.

We’ve compiled several of them here in an attempt to create a virtual In Memoriam.

You can see them below:

We will continue to add more reactions as they are posted.

attends the “Jayne Mansfield’s Car” Photocall during day five of the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt on February 13, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Stevenson appeared in a plethora of franchise films. One of his most underrated roles remains as Frank Castle in the second theatrical Punisher film, Punisher: War Zone.

That wouldn’t be his only stint with Marvel though, as he would go on to appear as Volstagg in the first three Thor movies. He also starred in the Divergent trilogy, and had roles in big-budget action movies such as The Three MusketeersG.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.

Most recently, he played the antagonistic Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning action epic RRR.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

‘Thor’, ‘Ahsoka’ Star Ray Stevenson Has Passed Away

May 22, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
6 min read

‘The Little Mermaid’ REVIEW: A Fin-tastic Start to the Summer Blockbuster Season

May 22, 2023 Amber Oelkers
3 min read

An Official Casting Call For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Surfaces

May 19, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

3 min read

Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Ray Stevenson

May 22, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

‘Thor’, ‘Ahsoka’ Star Ray Stevenson Has Passed Away

May 22, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

‘Cinderella’ Becomes The Latest Classic Disney Fairy Tale To Get The Horror Treatment

May 22, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
6 min read

‘The Little Mermaid’ REVIEW: A Fin-tastic Start to the Summer Blockbuster Season

May 22, 2023 Amber Oelkers