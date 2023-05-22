‘Thor’, ‘Ahsoka’ Star Ray Stevenson Has Passed Away

It is with a heavy heart that we report that season actor Ray Stevenson has passed away.

His publicist confirmed that the British actor died Sunday.

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Stevenson appeared in a plethura of franchise films. One of his most underrated roles remains as Frank Castle in the second theatrical Punisher film, Punisher: War Zone.

That wouldn’t be his only stint with Marvel though, as he would go on to appear as Volstagg in the first three Thor movies. He also starred in the Divergent trilogy, and had roles in big-budget action movies such as The Three Musketeers, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.

Most recently, he played the antagonistic Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning action epic RRR.

With such a great resume already, in some ways it felt like the actor was just getting started. He was set to have major role in the Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka this summer.

Stevenson was 58.

