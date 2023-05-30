Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants To Join The MCU

Over the last 15 years Marvel Studios has recruited actors from all over the globe to star in its films. While method actors, indie darlings, and even Academy award winners have had their time to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still a few A-listers who eagerly await a call from Kevin Feige. One of those actors is Arnold Schwarnenegger.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, while promoting his new Netflix series Fubar, the iconic actor express his interest in one day playing a role in the MCU. In a brief exchange, Schwarzenegger revealed that he is open to appearing in a Marvel movie, but only “if the role is right.”

This is not surprising considering that even some of those closest to him have gotten a taste of the superhero world. His son-in-law is Star Lord after all. And longtime friend Sylvester Stallone notably stars alongside Pratt as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3.

READ: Superhero Fatigue Isn’t An Issue If The Movies Are Good [OPINION]

Given the fact that Schwarzenegger has built his career on appearing in blockbusters it’s somewhat surprising he hasn’t joined the MCU just yet. But sometimes expressing interest is enough to wind up on a studio’s radar. Many will recall that Samuel L. Jackson was offered the role of Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy after publicly saying that he was a fan of the original films.

With so many films and series in the works from the studio, the possibilities are endless for who Schwarzenegger could play. Personally, we think it’d be a no-brainer to cast him as a God in the next Thor project.

Who would you like to see Schwarzenegger play in the MCU? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Men’s Health

About Post Author

Related