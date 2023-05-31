Live-Action Miles Morales And Spider-Woman Movies Coming “Soon” According To Sony Execs

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is barely in theaters, yet Sony is already planning what comes next for its ever-expanding world of Spidey-centric characters.

Speaking with Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere this week, Sony executives Amy Pascal and Avi Arad revealed that fans won’t have to wait too much longer for live-action iterations of some of the characters feature in the film.

More specifically Pascal confirmed that a live-action Miles Morales movie is already in the works! Arad also casually said that fans would see a Spider-Woman movie “sooner than you expect.”

While it’s unclear if or how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would figure into either story, it was also revealed that a fourth film with him is in some form of development. Due to the ongoing WGA strike, however, it has been paused.

Earlier this year, anonymous scooper MyTimeToShineHello said that Tom Holland had signed a “secret” deal with both Sony and Marvel. These latest comments seem to confirm that.

Although a Spider-Woman film has been teased for several years, nothing has come to fruition. Instead, fans will be getting a Madame Web movie next year.

The hype and popularity surrounding Miles Morales has not waivered once though, with fans expressing interest in seeing him in the MCU since Donald Glover‘s Aaron Davis was introduced and confirmed his existence in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Funny enough, last year it was revealed that Glover is far from finished with the Spider-Man franchise. Rather than further explore his character’s villainous arc in the MCU, he’ll go on to appear as a totally different character in a solo Spider-Verse spin-off at Sony.

In case it isn’t already clear, Sony has got a lot on its plate already, so it should be interesting to see if/how they finally execute the arrival of Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. In the meantime, fans can see both interact this weekend in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023.

