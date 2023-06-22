RUMOR: Evan Peters Joins ‘Tron: Ares’ In Not So New Role

Although the third entry in Disney’s Tron franchise is slated to begin production later this year, updates have been far and few between.

Just a few weeks ago, you might recall a rumor surfacing about Jodie Turner-Smith joining the film. Today, we are happy to share that another new actor might have joined the film too.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Evan Peters has come aboard the project. While he certainly is a new face, he’s actually playing a character fans have already met.

A few months back you might recall that we reported that Cillian Murphy would be reprising his uncredited role as Ed Dillinger Jr. from Tron: Legacy in the next film. However, according to RPK, Murphy has since dropped out of the project and Peters has replaced him.

For those who may not remember, Murphy’s Edward Dillinger, Jr. makes a very brief appearance in Tron: Legacy. While not explicitly stated, his character is the son of former ENCOM Senior Executive Ed Dillinger portrayed by David Warner in the original film.

In Ares, Dillinger Jr. is expected to be the villain of the film. This is not necessarily exclusive information because it tracks with some character breakdowns we received a while back listing both the Dillingers as the film’s antagonists.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the role of Edward Dillinger Sr. considering that Warner passed away last year.

Peters is only the third actor to join the cast after Turner-Smith and Jared Leto.

Now, because this has not been confirmed by Disney or any other major trade, as always we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Due to RPK’s track record, however, we are inclined to believe that it is most likely true.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is attached to direct Tron: Ares, which is expected to begin filming in July and will shoot through October in Vancouver.

The script is written by Jesse Wigutow and is considered the sequel to Tron: Legacy, directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. However, it is unclear if Jeff Bridges, Garett Hedlund, and/or Olivia Wilde, or any other characters from Tron: Legacy will return or appear in any capacity for Tron: Ares.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

