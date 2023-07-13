‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sarah Desjardins Joins ‘Tron: Ares’

Sarah Desjardins is the newest talent to step into the Grid!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Desjardins has signed on to star in Tron: Ares, Disney’s third entry in the popular Tron franchise. She joins a quickly growing cast that already includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

While the first two Tron movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. The trade says the new feature will spend more time in the real world.

Leto, who has been attached to the project for a few years already, is Ares, the manifestation of the program, with Lee starring as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who has to go on the run in order to protect her world-changing technology.

Joachim Running, who is no stranger to Disney, having directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, is on board to direct. While Ares is a sequel to Tron: Legacy, it is unknown if any characters from that film will return any capacity.

