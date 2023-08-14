New Character Details For ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Revealed

It’s been a minute since we received any major news about the highly anticipated WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Thanks to a new interview with one of the series’ cast members that changed today.

SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, whose role has remained a mystery for quite some time, sat down for an interview with the outlet Mashable. On top of revealing her role, in the interview, Zamata provided some exclusive new details about the show.

Now, Zamata says she’s playing none other than Jennifer Kale. If the name sounds familiar it’s because she’s got ties to several major Marvel comic book characters including Doctor Strange, Howard the Duck, AND Man-Thing. It goes without saying that’s a very powerful witch, and it would be hard to imagine that her appearance would be a one-off.

Zamata clarified that her version wouldn’t completely align with the comic book version though. “I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could,” she said. “but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect.”

While that’s all that Zamata revealed herself, the rest of the article goes on to reveal who Aubrey Plaza will be playing. Towards the bottom of the article, the outlet states that Plaza will “appear as Rio Vidal, a new character created specifically for the series.” That’s not all. It also casually confirms the appearance of another fan-favorite character in the show.

In the same paragraph, the site writes Miles Gutierrez-Riley will play Billy’s boyfriend Hulkling. Now, Gutierrez-Riley’s name has been attached to the project for quite some time. The Hollywood Reporter even confirmed his involvement earlier this year. But this is the first time he’s been identified as any character – and so confidently.

In the comics, Hulkling is a key member of the Young Avengers. Despite the name, he has no relation to the Hulk. Instead, he’s a Super Skrull of sorts who is able to mimic the Hulk’s abilities. He and Billy (a.k.a Wiccan) have one of the most high profile LGBTQ relationships in comic book history.

Obviously, we still have to wait until the series comes out to see for ourselves who plays who. Still, there’s no denying how much higher the anticipation has gotten.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently shooting through this Summer in Atlanta (likely at Trilth Studios). The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024. Given the suspected delays of all the other Disney+ content, we suspect the latter.

Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular witch with other returning WandaVision cast members including Emma Caulfied and Debra Jo Rupp. Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza are also slated to appear. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

SOURCE: Mashable

