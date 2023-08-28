RUMOR: Disney Eyeing Jennifer Lawrence To Play Tinker Bell In Live-Action Solo Film

For the last few weeks we’ve seen several rumors surface regarding casting for some of planned live-action films. First, we got news about who Disney wants to play Rapunzel in a live-action version of Tangled, then we heard about who Disney was courting to play Tiana in a live-action Princess and the Frog. We even got a brief update on the Hercules film. Today, however, we have potential casting news for a project that’s been in development arguably longer than any of the other ones: Tink.

Now, prior to David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney was working on an entirely new film told from the perspective of Tinker Bell (hence the titleTink). The film was originally poised to both produce and star Reese Witherspoon as the famous fairy. Although details have been harder to come by in recent years, one industry insider claims that the film is still in active development AND that one major Academy Award-winning star is now up for the main role.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Disney is eyeing none other Jennifer Lawrence for the role of Tinker Bell in the film. He revealed the update on his Patreon account early Sunday evening.

While he had no other info regarding the status of the film – or where it might fall on Disney’s slate post the ongoing, Hollywood strikes he revealed that Witherspoon was very much still involved. Given that this has been her passion project for the better part of a decade we’re not surprised. That does not mean she may not appear as another character in the film if Jennifer Lawrence does get the leading role.

The last we heard, Maria Melnik (Escape Room, American Gods) was attached as the writer. And that still appears to be the case.

Tinker Bell synopsis?

The unofficial synopsis for her scripts that The DisInsider got its hands on a few years ago states that after Peter becomes gravely injured, “Tink” (as she’s referred to), makes a deal with the head fairy (named Variel Tarin) to save his life. This results in Peter staying a 9-year-old forever and her losing her voice. The story doesn’t end there though. After Peter meets Wendy, Tink becomes incredibly jealous. However, when Hook kidnaps Peter she and Wendy must team up to save him before it’s too late.

Even though Tink is the clear lead of the film, the character of Peter is not even listed as a co-lead. Instead, he’s a supporting role and Wendy is the co-lead.

We’ll have to see if that remains the case when the film finally comes to fruition – which we hope is soon!

Keep in mind that because this news did not come from a major trade or the Walt Disney Company that it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, what do you guys think of Lawrence’s potential casting? Given how versatile she is, she might end up being a great choice! Sound off below on your thoughts below!

