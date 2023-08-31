Rumor: ‘Elemental’ Disney+ Series and Sequel Being Discussed

Elemental was Pixar’s little movie that could. The film, which was considered a flop after its first couple of weeks, ended up finding legs and would go on to make $400 million at the global box office. The film nears a Disney+ release, which would put the film in profit territory. Now, with the newfound success, comes possible follow-ups.

Jeff Block from Exhibitors Relations Co., speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, mentioned that there are discussions about a spin-off series for Pixar’s Elemental on Disney+. Additionally, there are hints of potential development for a sequel. Block says (via: The Direct), “Disney is also going to turn this into a D+ series, I’ve already heard. And there might even be an ‘Elemental’ sequel.”

Read More: ‘Elemental’ REVIEW: Pixar’s Back to Their Roots

While there has been no confirmation from the studio and an ongoing writers and actors strike, we likely won’t hear much about these potential projects until Disney’s D23 Expo next Summer. The Direct did get a chance to ask Elemental writer Kat Likkel about a possible sequel saying, “At one point, there was going to be a little addendum at the end. Instead of them [Wade and Ember] just leaving at the end, you were going to see that they had been gone and we’re coming back to visit, and they’ve had a baby, and the baby was steam. And so it’s like… that was something I kept fighting for that for a long time.”

The original feature film is set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts