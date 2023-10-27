OPINION: Other Marvel Characters That Deserve Great Video Games

Insomniac’s “Spider-Man 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to their 2018 hit game “Spider-Man” and its 2020 Miles Morales expansion was released exactly one week ago. Just like it’s predecessors, “Spider-Man 2” has received high acclaim. The success of these games has led to Insomniac developing a good relationship with Marvel, and the subsequent announcement of another game revolving around another iconic character: Wolverine. While that video game hasn’t come out yet, if the studio’s previous ones are any indication, it’ll hopefully turn out to be just as good. And if that’s the case, I’m sure Insomniac and Marvel would like to keep pumping out new games for years to come.

Should the two companies continue making games together, I have quite a few suggestions for which heroes deserve the spotlight next. Here is my list of some of the other Marvel characters that deserve their own great video games:

Daredevil

Now, the Spider-Man games have already had Daredevil easter eggs with Matt Murdock’s law firm shown. The first Spider-Man game also opened with a fight between Spidey and Kingpin. In regards to gameplay, it would probably be easier to transition to Daredevil after Spider-Man because they both swing around New York – Spidey, with his web-slinging and Daredevil with his billy club. From a storytelling standpoint, Daredevil could probably make for a darker and grittier game than Spider-Man too. If they really wanted to push it, I could see them easily making a game that was rated “M.”

Fantastic Four

If the studios wanted to do something more lighthearted, the Fantastic Four would also be a good pick. The game could be a space sprawling adventure. Involving characters like the Silver Surfer or Galactus or even the Inhumans. Unlike Spider-Man and Wolverine (which both literally have grounded settings), we could explore the literal fantastical side of Marvel’s lore. Where Spider-Man allows you to play as two heroes, this one could be double the fun because we could play as four different characters complete with unique powers. I’d personally love to see a game set in the 60s, based off of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic run on the book. It would give the designers to create a sci-fi experience and aesthetic that goes against most other games in the genre. As the Fantastic Four film keeps getting delayed, this might just be enough to hold fans over until it eventually comes out.

Hulk

Because of rights issues with Universal, The Incredible Hulk hasn’t had a solo film since 2008. As a result, the character really hasn’t been able to have the spotlight to himself. So, a video game would be a good opportunity to explore the character. Because he’s almost always in a team setting nowadays, this would be a refreshing change of pace for the character. It would provide audiences an opportunity to really see how powerful the character is on his own. However, he doesn’t have to be the only hero in the game. It’d especially be interesting to explore Bruce Banner’s other personalities too, like Grey Hulk. Players could experience parts of the game as his Joe Fixit persona. She-Hulk could also have a substantial role in the game, similar to how Miles does in the Spider-Man games.

Thor

Thor is a character who can be many things. He can be deadly serious with a grand, Shakespearian tone. He can also be incredibly goofy and silly. While the films seem to have taken the character in the latter direction, and audiences are obviously mixed about it, there’s still so much lore left to explore. What about way to explore that lore than with a video game? If something like God of War could do well, why not a Marvel Thor game? A video game centered on Marvel’s version of the Norse good could be epic. It could include him fighting or teaming up with other Gods like Loki or Hercules. Similar to Fantastic Four, you could use this as an opportunity to travel across the universe and go to different worlds instead of being restricted just to New York City.

READ: OPINION – Lucasfilm Needs To Drop Its Obsession With De-Aging

The possibilities are endless! Which Marvel heroes would you like to see get the video game treatment? Sound off below!