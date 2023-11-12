More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: All The Disney Alums Nominated For A Grammy Award

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg2
    Disney
    svg2

    All The Disney Alums Nominated For A Grammy Award

    November 12, 2023Andrea Moreno

    It’s no secret that many Disney stars have gone on to have successful carreers in music, and some of them were nominated for a Grammy today!

    Here is the complete list of Disney Alumns that were nominated for a Grammy:

    Miley Cyrus

    Known in Disney as: Miley Stewart / Hannah Montana from the Hannah Montana franchise and Penny in Bolt.

    Nominations:

    • Record of the Year – Flowers
    • Song of the Year – Flowers
    • Best Pop Solo Performance – Flowers
    • Album of the Year – Endless Summer Vacation
    • Best Pop Vocal Album – Endless Summer Vacation
    • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Thousand Miles (featuring Brandi Carlile)
    Grammy nominations for Miley Cyrus

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Known in Disney as: Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

    Nominations:

    • Record of the Year – Vampire
    • Song of the Year – Vampire
    • Best Pop Solo Performance – Vampire
    • Album of the Year – GUTS
    • Best Pop Vocal Album – GUTS
    • Best Rock Song – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
    Grammy nominations for Olivia Rodrigo

    Taylor Swift

    Known in Disney as: Herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie and also Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

    Nominations:

    • Record of the Year – Anti-Hero
    • Song of the Year – Anti-Hero
    • Best Pop Solo Performance – Anti-Hero
    • Album of the Year – Midnights
    • Best Pop Vocal Album – Midnights
    • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Karma (featuring Ice Spice)
    Grammy nominations for Taylor Swift

    Coco Jones

    Known in Disney as: Coco Blue in So Random! And Roxanne “Roxie” Andrews in Let It Shine.

    Nominations:

    • Best New Artist
    • Best R&B Performance – ICU
    • Best R&B Song – ICU
    • Best Traditional R&B Performance – Simple – Babyface featuring Coco Jones
    • Best R&B Album – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
    Grammy nominations for Coco Jones

    Janelle Monáe

    Known in Disney as: Peg in Lady and the Tramp (2019).

    Nomination:

    • Album of the Year – The Age of Pleasure
    Grammy nomination for Janelle Monáe

    Halle Bailey

    Known in Disney as: Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)

    Nomination:

    • Best R&B Song – Angel
    Grammy nomination for Halle Bailey

    Wanda Sykes

    Known in Disney as: Innoko in Brother Bear 2, Gladys “Granny” from the Ice Age franchise.

    Nomination:

    • Best Comedy Album – I’m an Entertainer
    I'm an Entertainer by Wanda Sykes

    Sarah Silverman

    Known in Disney as: Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise.

    Nomination:

    • Best Comedy Album – Someone You Love
    Someone You Love by Sarah Silverman

    Meryl Streep

    Known in Disney as: The Witch in Into the Woods.

    Nomination:

    • Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Big Tree
    Narration by Meryl Streep

    Ryan Gosling

    Known in Disney as: Himself in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club

    Nomination:

    • Best Song Written for Visual Media – I’m Just Ken (from Barbie)
    Barbie album

    SEE ALSO: Grammy 2024 Nominations Earned by Disney

    The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4th, 2024. A host has not yet been announced.

    So, who from all these talented Grammy nominees are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.

    Andrea Moreno

    I'm Andrea, a Social Media Marketing & Content Specialist with over 7 years of experience, dedicated to crafting compelling narratives and amplifying brand voices. When I'm not delving into digital strategies, you'll find me engrossed in books and movies, drawing inspiration from the art of storytelling. And as a devoted Disney enthusiast, I also love immersing myself in the magic of Disney's timeless tales. Join me in navigating the enchanting world of Disney as we make every pixel count and every story unforgettable.

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      All The Disney Alums Nominated For A Grammy Award

    Verified by MonsterInsights