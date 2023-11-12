All The Disney Alums Nominated For A Grammy Award
It’s no secret that many Disney stars have gone on to have successful carreers in music, and some of them were nominated for a Grammy today!
Here is the complete list of Disney Alumns that were nominated for a Grammy:
Miley Cyrus
Known in Disney as: Miley Stewart / Hannah Montana from the Hannah Montana franchise and Penny in Bolt.
Nominations:
- Record of the Year – Flowers
- Song of the Year – Flowers
- Best Pop Solo Performance – Flowers
- Album of the Year – Endless Summer Vacation
- Best Pop Vocal Album – Endless Summer Vacation
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Thousand Miles (featuring Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo
Known in Disney as: Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Nominations:
- Record of the Year – Vampire
- Song of the Year – Vampire
- Best Pop Solo Performance – Vampire
- Album of the Year – GUTS
- Best Pop Vocal Album – GUTS
- Best Rock Song – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Taylor Swift
Known in Disney as: Herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie and also Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.
Nominations:
- Record of the Year – Anti-Hero
- Song of the Year – Anti-Hero
- Best Pop Solo Performance – Anti-Hero
- Album of the Year – Midnights
- Best Pop Vocal Album – Midnights
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Karma (featuring Ice Spice)
Coco Jones
Known in Disney as: Coco Blue in So Random! And Roxanne “Roxie” Andrews in Let It Shine.
Nominations:
- Best New Artist
- Best R&B Performance – ICU
- Best R&B Song – ICU
- Best Traditional R&B Performance – Simple – Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- Best R&B Album – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Janelle Monáe
Known in Disney as: Peg in Lady and the Tramp (2019).
Nomination:
- Album of the Year – The Age of Pleasure
Halle Bailey
Known in Disney as: Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)
Nomination:
- Best R&B Song – Angel
Wanda Sykes
Known in Disney as: Innoko in Brother Bear 2, Gladys “Granny” from the Ice Age franchise.
Nomination:
- Best Comedy Album – I’m an Entertainer
Sarah Silverman
Known in Disney as: Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise.
Nomination:
- Best Comedy Album – Someone You Love
Meryl Streep
Known in Disney as: The Witch in Into the Woods.
Nomination:
- Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Big Tree
Ryan Gosling
Known in Disney as: Himself in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club
Nomination:
- Best Song Written for Visual Media – I’m Just Ken (from Barbie)
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4th, 2024. A host has not yet been announced.
