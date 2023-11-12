All The Disney Alums Nominated For A Grammy Award

It’s no secret that many Disney stars have gone on to have successful carreers in music, and some of them were nominated for a Grammy today!

Here is the complete list of Disney Alumns that were nominated for a Grammy:

Miley Cyrus

Known in Disney as: Miley Stewart / Hannah Montana from the Hannah Montana franchise and Penny in Bolt.

Nominations:

Record of the Year – Flowers

Song of the Year – Flowers

Best Pop Solo Performance – Flowers

Album of the Year – Endless Summer Vacation

Best Pop Vocal Album – Endless Summer Vacation

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Thousand Miles (featuring Brandi Carlile)

Olivia Rodrigo

Known in Disney as: Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Nominations:

Record of the Year – Vampire

Song of the Year – Vampire

Best Pop Solo Performance – Vampire

Album of the Year – GUTS

Best Pop Vocal Album – GUTS

Best Rock Song – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Taylor Swift

Known in Disney as: Herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie and also Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

Nominations:

Record of the Year – Anti-Hero

Song of the Year – Anti-Hero

Best Pop Solo Performance – Anti-Hero

Album of the Year – Midnights

Best Pop Vocal Album – Midnights

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Karma (featuring Ice Spice)

Coco Jones

Known in Disney as: Coco Blue in So Random! And Roxanne “Roxie” Andrews in Let It Shine.

Nominations:

Best New Artist

Best R&B Performance – ICU

Best R&B Song – ICU

Best Traditional R&B Performance – Simple – Babyface featuring Coco Jones

Best R&B Album – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Janelle Monáe

Known in Disney as: Peg in Lady and the Tramp (2019).

Nomination:

Album of the Year – The Age of Pleasure

Halle Bailey

Known in Disney as: Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)

Nomination:

Best R&B Song – Angel

Wanda Sykes

Known in Disney as: Innoko in Brother Bear 2, Gladys “Granny” from the Ice Age franchise.

Nomination:

Best Comedy Album – I’m an Entertainer

Sarah Silverman

Known in Disney as: Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise.

Nomination:

Best Comedy Album – Someone You Love

Meryl Streep

Known in Disney as: The Witch in Into the Woods.

Nomination:

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Big Tree

Ryan Gosling

Known in Disney as: Himself in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club

Nomination:

Best Song Written for Visual Media – I’m Just Ken (from Barbie)

SEE ALSO: Grammy 2024 Nominations Earned by Disney

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4th, 2024. A host has not yet been announced.

So, who from all these talented Grammy nominees are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.