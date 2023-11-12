Grammy 2024 Nominations Earned By Disney
The 2024 Grammy Award nominees were officially revealed and The Walt Disney Company can celebrate about scoring a few of them.
Here is the complete list:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: Lift Me Up by Rihanna
Fun fact: Lift Me Up is actually the only nominee in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category this year that is not from the movie Barbie.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media
- Best Instrumental Composition: Helena’s Theme by John Williams
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
There are also many Disney alumns who earned Grammy nominations of their own, you can check out that list here.
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will occur on February 4th, 2024. No host has been announced yet as of writing of this post.
