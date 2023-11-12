More...
Grammy 2024 Nominations Earned By Disney

    The Walt Disney Company
    Grammy 2024 Nominations Earned By Disney

    November 12, 2023Andrea Moreno

    The 2024 Grammy Award nominees were officially revealed and The Walt Disney Company can celebrate about scoring a few of them.

    Here is the complete list:

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
    • Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media
    • Best Song Written for Visual Media: Lift Me Up by Rihanna
    Grammy nominations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Fun fact: Lift Me Up is actually the only nominee in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category this year that is not from the movie Barbie.

    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

    • Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media
    • Best Instrumental Composition: Helena’s Theme by John Williams
    Grammy nominations for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

    Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 

    • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
    Grammy nominations for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

    • Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
    Grammy nomination for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

    There are also many Disney alumns who earned Grammy nominations of their own, you can check out that list here.

    The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will occur on February 4th, 2024. No host has been announced yet as of writing of this post.

    How many of these Grammy awards do you think Disney will walk away with? Let us know in the comments below.

    Andrea Moreno

    I'm Andrea, a Social Media Marketing & Content Specialist with over 7 years of experience, dedicated to crafting compelling narratives and amplifying brand voices. When I'm not delving into digital strategies, you'll find me engrossed in books and movies, drawing inspiration from the art of storytelling. And as a devoted Disney enthusiast, I also love immersing myself in the magic of Disney's timeless tales. Join me in navigating the enchanting world of Disney as we make every pixel count and every story unforgettable.

