SEE IT: List of Critics Choice Awards Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

Now it’s time to talk about all the multiple Critics Choice Awards film nominations that the Walt Disney Company received today.

Much like at the Golden Globes nominations announced on Monday, the film Poor Things continues to be the most critically successful film for the studio, scoring a whopping total of 13 nominations.

The film Wish also received a bit more love by scoring nominations in both Best Animated Feature and also for Best Song for “This Wish”.

Let’s dive in and check out what other nominations they received.

Film nominations:

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Picture

Best Actress – Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actor – Mark Ruffalo

Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara

Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan

Best Production Design – James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek

Best Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Costume Design – Holly Waddington

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Comedy

Best Score – Jerskin Fendrix

Wish

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – “This Wish”

Elemental

Best Animated Feature

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Visual Effects

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh

The 29th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm ET (check your local listings to confirm PT timing).

