SEE IT: List of Critics Choice Awards Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

Now it’s time to talk about all the multiple Critics Choice Awards film nominations that the Walt Disney Company received today.
Much like at the Golden Globes nominations announced on Monday, the film Poor Things continues to be the most critically successful film for the studio, scoring a whopping total of 13 nominations.
The film Wish also received a bit more love by scoring nominations in both Best Animated Feature and also for Best Song for “This Wish”.
Let’s dive in and check out what other nominations they received.
Film nominations:
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Picture
- Best Actress – Emma Stone
- Best Supporting Actor – Mark Ruffalo
- Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara
- Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
- Best Production Design – James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek
- Best Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- Best Costume Design – Holly Waddington
- Best Hair and Makeup
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Comedy
- Best Score – Jerskin Fendrix
Wish
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Song – “This Wish”
Elemental
- Best Animated Feature
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Best Visual Effects
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh
The 29th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm ET (check your local listings to confirm PT timing).
