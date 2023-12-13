The DisInsider

SEE IT: List of Critics Choice Awards Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

Andrea Moreno December 13, 2023 2 min read

Now it’s time to talk about all the multiple Critics Choice Awards film nominations that the Walt Disney Company received today.

Much like at the Golden Globes nominations announced on Monday, the film Poor Things continues to be the most critically successful film for the studio, scoring a whopping total of 13 nominations.

The film Wish also received a bit more love by scoring nominations in both Best Animated Feature and also for Best Song for “This Wish”.

Let’s dive in and check out what other nominations they received.

Film nominations:

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Best Picture
  • Best Actress – Emma Stone
  • Best Supporting Actor – Mark Ruffalo
  • Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara
  • Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
  • Best Production Design – James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek
  • Best Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • Best Costume Design – Holly Waddington
  • Best Hair and Makeup
  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Comedy
  • Best Score – Jerskin Fendrix
Nominations for Poor Things

Read our review of Poor Things here.

Wish

  • Best Animated Feature
  • Best Song – “This Wish”
Nominations for Wish

Read our review of Wish here.

Elemental

  • Best Animated Feature

Read our review of Elemental here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Best Visual Effects

Read our review of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 here.

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh

The 29th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm ET (check your local listings to confirm PT timing).

You can also check out the full list of 40 Critics Choice Awards nominations that the WDC scored for TV here.

Were you surprised by any of these nominations? Did you feel like any Disney-produced film was snubbed? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TheDisInsider.com to be on the know as soon as the winners are announced.

