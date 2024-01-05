Everything that’s Coming to Disney Cruise Line in 2024

Recently we talked about all the new things coming to the Disney Parks in 2024, but now it’s time to take a look at every new addition and update coming to Disney Cruise Line.

From a brand new cruise ship to a brand new island destination, there are plenty of things for cruise fans to be excited about.

Let’s take a look.

1. Disney Treasure’s Maiden Voyage

When? December 21st – 28th, 2024.

Where? Port Canaveral, Florida.

Naturally the biggest thing coming for the Disney Cruise Line is the debut of its newest ship, the Disney Treasure. Its maiden voyage will make its departure from Florida and will take guests on a seven-night trip through the Eastern Caribbean.

Within the Disney Treasure ship, guests will find a plethora of new Disney-themed restaurants, shops and other kinds of experiences, including Plaza de Coco, Worlds of Marvel, AquaMouse, The Haunted Mansion Parlor, and more.

It will also mark the debut of the brand new live show Disney The Tale of Moana, as well as continuing with classic Disney Cruise Line shows such as Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure.

You are still on time to joining Disney’s Treasure’s maiden voyage, as there are still staterooms available starting from $9123.08 USD. We recommend contacting your favorite Disney Travel Agent for more details.

2. Return of Pixar Day at Sea & Marvel Day at Sea

When? Select sailings from January through early March.

Where? Disney Dream (Marvel Day at Sea) & Disney Fantasy (Pixar Day at Sea)

Fan-favorite themed sailings, Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea, are returning later this month to the Disney Cruise Line.

Pixar Day at Sea features a unique cowboy sing-a-long breakfast with Toy Story characters, Crush’s totally awesome pool party, Pixar Pals dance party, a deck show starring the Incredibles, and plenty of other Pixar-themed activities and special treats.

Marvel Day at Sea, on the other hand, reportedly features the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains ever seen at sea or at land. It includes character encounters, special entertainment many other Marvel-themed activities aboard the ship.

Both of these special offerings, along with every regular offering such as dinning, entertainment and activities, are already included in the selected Disney Cruise ship’s fare. Once again, we recommend contacting your preferred Disney Travel Agent to check availability on this special sailings.

3. Disney Lookout Cay Opening

When? Summer 2024.

Where? The Bahamas.

Disney’s newest island destination, located within the island of Eleuthera, will welcome its very first guests this summer on select sailings.

It’s being described as a unique island destination that will celebrate Bahamian storytelling, artistry, and culture. A place where families will be able to learn, relax and have fun with plenty activities aimed for all age groups.

Will you be embarking on a Disney Cruise this year? Share with us which of the ships will you be experiencing in the comments below.

Stay tuned to The DisInsider to stay on the loop with all upcoming news from the Disney Cruise Line. Also, don’t forget to follow us in your favorite social media platform as The DisInsider.

