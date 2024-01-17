‘She-Hulk’ Season 2 May Not Happen After All

Bruce Banner is punching the air right now.

Despite some positive reception from critics and an open-ended finale, it seems like Marvel’s She-Hulk may not be getting a second season after all. At least that’s what series star Tatiana Maslany says anyway.

Appearing on a recent Twitch livestream, the actress was asked about the prospect of a second season.

It was then that she candidly replied. “I don’t think so.”

Maslany then explained that she believed that the series might have been too expensive for Disney.

“I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘no thanks!’”

Now, do keep in mind that Maslany’s words aren’t necessarily official. Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney have outright confirmed the show’s cancellation or renewal. As a matter of fact, it’s unclear when fans will see Jennifer Walters or her green alter ego again.

While head writer Jessica Gao has previously gone on the record revealing that she has ideas for more She-Hulk adventures, the only Hulk fans can actually expect to see in the near future is Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in Captain America: New World Order. But even that doesn’t come out until next year.

What are your thoughts on the potential cancellation of She-Hulk? Sound off below!

SOURCE: NerdIncorrect via Twitch

