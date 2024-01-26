ICYM: Disneyland Paris Hotel Has Reopened At Disneyland Paris

The Disneyland Paris Hotel is now officially back in business after a long refubrishment period and Disney has shared a new look inside the breathtaking renovations.

The highly anticipated reopening of this 5-star hotel located right at the entrance of the Disneyland Paris Park took place on January 25th 2024.

And as you can see, of course Minnie, Mickey along with all cast members and many other special guests were in attendance to celebrate this rather special milestone.

About The Disneyland Paris Hotel

This is one of the most immersive hotel experiences Disney has done to date, as the hotel features a plethora of Easter Eggs and references to all the Walt Disney Animation Classics, from the oldest to the newest and everything in between.

From hidden details in the furniture to gorgeous paintings and even to having Cinderella’s iconic glass slipper or Rapunzel’s Sundrop flower on display in the confort of your room, there is simply nothing not to like for hardcore Disney fans.

You can take a full look inside of this breathaking hotel right here:

The Disneyland Hotel has a total of 487 rooms and suites and features many unique activities and dining options for guests, such as the Disney Royal Encounter, Royal Kids Club, La Table de Lumière, and more.

It also features The Crystal Pool & Health Club as well as the Royal Collection Boutique which offers exclusive merch and souvenirs.

We recommend checking the Disneyland Paris Hotel’s official website or contacting your trusted Disney Travel Agent for more details and checking room availability.

What do you think? Will you be taking a trip to Paris to live this experience for yourself? Let us know in the comments below and definitely let us know how your trip went!

