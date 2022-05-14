Rumor: Marvel Studios’ ‘Nova’ Project Being Developed For Disney+

Back in March, it was reported that Marvel Studios is finally bringing Nova into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his own project. Well today, their is pretty cool update if the following rumor is true.

According to industry insider, Daniel Richtman, via his Patreon, Nova will be a series for Disney+ not a movie. The rumor makes a lot of sense for a couple reasons, Moon Knight screenwriter, Sabir Pirzada is signed on to pen the screenplay. Marvel Studios is developing multiple project for the big screen, but, the studios’ multiple MCU series’ have seen record breaking streaming numbers. Unfortunately, any other details on the project are being kept under wraps.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Nova, a.k.a Richard Rider became Nova after the last surviving member of Corps, Rhomann Dey, crash-landed on Earth and bestowed his powers and duty upon him. Dey, as fans might recall, is the name of the Nova officer played by John C. Reilly in Guardians of the Galaxy. With Xandar destroyed during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, we may see an injured Dey travel to Earth to find a replacement.

It should be noted that Marvel Studios has yet to confirm how they will release Nova, so until then take this as rumor with some weight. As we wait for Nova, today, Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight recently finished its six episode run, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently dominating the box office and up next for the studio this year is Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

