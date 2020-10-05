Disney+ Debuts Trailer and Poster For ‘Meet The Chimps’

Today, Disney+ shared an adorable trailer and poster for Meet the Chimps, an original series from National Geographic.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Saves a Video Game in The New Trailer For 20th Century Studios ‘Free Guy’

Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch (Ralph Breaks The Internet), the six-part series tracks the ups and downs of an extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion, and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes, and heartbreaks.

All six episodes of Meet The Chimps will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, October 16.