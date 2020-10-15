Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi’ Production Headed to San Francisco

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first projects to resume filming after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While filming has been ongoing in Australia since August, the studio will now shift production to the U.S., according to Murphy’s Multiverse, Shang-Chi will do some shooting in San Francisco, California. Production is expected to continue in Australia, while stunt shooting takes place in California.

The San Francisco shoot is interesting, as there have been previous reports that an Agents of Atlas project is in early development at Marvel Studios, and that the project will be set up by Shang-Chi. So this could possibly be our first tease of the project and/or its characters. For those who don’t know, the Agents of Atlas comic run is centered on a superhero team led by Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park in Ant-Man and the Wasp), the team consists of Shang-Chi, Aero, Silk, Brawn, Sword Master, Giant-Man, amongst many others in different iterations of the comic run.

Atlas Foundation Headquarters is located in San Francisco.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy), the film is also set to star Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh (Kung Fu Panda 2), Rosalind Chao, (Mulan), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), and stand up comedian Ronnie Chieng, all roles are currently unknown at this time.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.