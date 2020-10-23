Buena Vista Street to Extend Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort

In a week where there has not been a lot of happiness company coming out of Disneyland, We are finally getting a little good news from Downtown Disney. The Disney Parks Blog has announced they will be expanding Downtown Disney by opening up Buena Vista Street in Disney’s California Adventure. This will happen sometime in November.

With the success of the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at stage 17 in DCA, they have decided to take the next step to bring more guests into an actual Disney park. Disney Parks Blog says they will offer select shopping and dining experiences.

Here is what you can expect from the Buena Vista Street experience directly from the Disney Parks Blog page:

Holiday shopping? Head to Elias & Co. The store is divided into distinct sections for men, women, and children, so you’ll find something special for the entire family! At Julius Katz & Sons, peruse even more holiday merchandise and Disney-themed home décor. At Kingswell Camera Shop offers great gift-giving ideas like frames, photo albums, and more. Buena Vista Street stores have a variety of Disney favorites!

If you are looking to tempt your taste buds with a snack, Trolley Treats offers classic candies, old-fashioned confections, and all kinds of freshly made treats. Vending carts will offer popcorn, churros, ice cream, and other “must-bite” treats.

Swing by Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe for the enchanting sights and sounds of Buena Vista Street—and a cup of coffee or scrumptious artisan sandwich.

Sit-down dining options include Carthay Circle Lounge, where you can unwind in our expanded outdoor seating area featuring an all-new menu of cocktails and dining. Smokejumpers Grill is serving up tasty American classics for lunch and dinner with a streamlined menu of burgers, fries, onion rings, and craft beer, located just around the corner from Buena Vista Street. The primary way to place your order at this dining location is through mobile order on the Disneyland App.*

Disney is taking from the very successful that Knotts Berry Farm with some specific dine-in events. This is great news to see coming out of Disney this week and I for one am looking very forward to seeing how this goes. And if we all do what we are supposed to do and follow the rules, Wash your hand, social distance, and WEAR YOUR MASK maybe we will see Main Street open up soon too. How excited are you for this new event coming to the Disneyland Resort?

Source: Disney Parks Blog