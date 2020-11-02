Corbin Bleu Reportedly Joins Disney+ ‘Cars’ Series

Now, I should start this article off by saying I don’t like reporting on news strictly coming off IMDBPro; however, I got an interesting notification today that may have some credence, but please be mindful of the news that follows.

For over a year now, there have been whispers that Disney+ is looking at bringing Pixar’s Cars to its streamer in the form of a series. Well, today, I was notified that High School Musical alum, Corbin Bleu has joined the series as Cam Spinner, a character that briefly appears in Cars 3.

Bleu would be joined by, Larry The Cable Guy who reprises his role as Lightning McQueen’s best friend, Mater, Keith Ferguson as Lightning McQueen (Ferguson has voiced the character in previous shorts and video games), and Bret Iwan (yes, the current voice of Mickey Mouse) as Bobby Swift’s Crew Chief and Tony.

Other details regarding the series, including writer, producers, directors, and plot are unknown at this time.

Cars is the second franchise created by Pixar and distributed by Disney, after Toy Story. Cars was released on June 9, 2006, Cars 2 was released on June 24, 2011 and Cars 3 was released on June 15, 2017. Two spin-off films titled Planes and Planes: Fire & Rescue, produced by Disneytoon Studios, were also made. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter, the CEO of Pixar Animation Studios while the third movie was directed by Brian Fee.

Together, the three Cars films have grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office. A now cancelled untitled Cars/Planes spinoff that focused on Space was also in the works.