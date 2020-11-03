Hulu Cancels ‘Castle Rock’ After Two Seasons

Hulu will not be moving forward with a third season of Castle Rock. The Disney-owned streamed has canceled the anthology series after two seasons.

Castle Rock marks the latest cancellation at Hulu, following projects such as High Fidelity, Harlots, Future Man, and Runaways, amongst many others.

Read: Betsy Brandt Joins Season Two of ‘Love, Victor’

Based on the stories from Stephen King, Castle Rock was created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, and stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek in its first season. On August 14, 2018, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a second season starring Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins, which premiered on October 23, 2019.

The news arrives as series’ producers Warner Bros. TV and studio-based mega-producer J.J. Abrams are re-teaming for a different King-focused series with The Shining spinoff Overlook Hotel in the works at HBO Max, the streamer that is owned by parent company WarnerMedia. It’s worth noting, Castle Rock featured a post-credits scene at the end of season one that teased a potential installment focused on The Shining.