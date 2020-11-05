Disney+ Series ‘Big Shot’ Halts Production For a Day Due to COVID

Filming on the upcoming Disney+ series Big Shot was halted yesterday, as a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, the decision was made Tuesday night after the positive test was produced as part of regular screening. Luckily for the production the test ended up being a false positive and production will kick back up in the next day or so. The production has been following strict safety and health protocols.

John Stamos stars in the 10 episode one hour series follows a temperamental college basketball coach Marvyn (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Rounding out the Big Shot series regulars are Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp) Richard Robicheaux (Boyhood, Oceans 8) as George, Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Monique Green as Olive, Tisha Custodio as Carolyn ‘Mouse’ Smith, and Cricket Wampler as Samantha ‘Giggles’.

Big Shot, which films in Los Angeles, is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios. Brad Garret (Christopher Robin), who pitched the original idea to Kelley, will also executive produce. Bill D’Elia will executive produce and directed the first episode.