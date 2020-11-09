John Kassir to Voice Ulysses in Disney+ Movie ‘Flora and Ulysses’

John Kassir, who is best to Disney fans known for providing the vocal work for Meeko in Pocahontas and Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World, will be voicing a new character for the company.

Kassir has signed on to the upcoming Disney+ original movie, Flora and Ulysses. The film tells the story of 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, who saves a squirrel she names Ulysses only to have its unique superhero powers wreak havoc in a series of humorous, antic-filled adventures that ultimately change Flora’s life—and her outlook—forever.

Kassir will voice Ulysses the squirrel opposite Matilda Lawler, who plays the Flora. It is unknown if Kassir will be doing actual speaking lines for the character or if it will be more similar to the voice work he did as Meeko in the Pocahontas films.

Read: Exclusive: Disney’s ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series Sniffs Out Another Director in Robert Duncan McNeill

The film is also set to star Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, American Pie) who plays Flora’s romance-writer mother, Phyllis, and Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Sonic The Hedgehog) plays the role of her world-weary, estranged father, George. Newcomer Benjamin Evans Ainsworth plays the role of William, Flora’s newfound, but annoying, friend, and Danny Pudi (Community, DuckTales) joins the cast as Miller, an overly zealous animal control officer.

Directed by Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter) and based on the Newberry Award-winning children’s book, Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo.

A release date for Flora & Ulysses has yet to be revealed.