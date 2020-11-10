Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Christmas Again’ Starts Production

Disney Channel has announced that its newest original movie Christmas Again has begun production in Chicago, Illinois. The film is expected to wrap in mid-December.

The holiday time loop film also finalized its cast, which includes Scarlett Estevez (Daddy’s Home), Daniel Sunjata (The Dark Knight Rises), Alexis Carra (An Honest Reflection), and Priscilla Lopez (Maid in Manhattan).

From left to right: Scarlett Estevez, Daniel Sunjata, Alexis Carra and Priscilla Lopez.

The new Disney Channel holiday movie centers on Rowena “Ro” (Estevez), a high-spirited 11 year-old hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebrations when her parents’ (Sunjata and Carra) divorce is going anything but smooth. Hoping get things back to the way they were before her father’s new girlfriend and her son entered the scene, Ro makes a wish to a mall Santa. However, her Christmas wishes go awry as Ro finds herself living the same day over and over again. Stuck in this endless loop, Ro must learn to love her new blended family and learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Directed by Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) and written by Doan La (Dragon of Love), Christmas Again will also star Ashlyn Jade Lopez (The Vampire Diaries), Beth Lack (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows).