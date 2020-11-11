Disney+ Original Movie ‘Godmothered to Debut on December 4

Disney+ announced today that Godmothered, an all-new enchanted Christmas comedy starring Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rough Night) will debut exclusively on the streaming service Friday, December 4, 2020.

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Godmothered is directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Baby) and produced by Justin Springer (Dumbo, TRON: Legacy). Diane L. Sabatini (Lady and the Tramp), Tom Pollock (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), and Amie Karp (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) served as executive producers.

Godmothered also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

The Godmothered original soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, featuring the score by Oscar®-winning composer Rachel Portman (Emma, A Dog’s Purpose), plus the end credit songs “Rise Up (Joy to the World)” and “Hero” performed by Jillian Shea Spaeder, will be available on all digital formats on December 4. The score was produced by Portman and was recorded with the Chamber Orchestra of London at AIR Lyndhurst and Abbey Road Studios.