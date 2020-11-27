Marvel Studios’ ‘Hawkeye’ Series to Begin Production Next Week

Marvel Studios has multiple films and series in production including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Spider-Man 3, and now, you can finally add the Disney+ series Hawkeye to that list.

Jeremy took to Instagram sharing a photo of himself as the title character all beaten up and bruised, which could mean he has started filming but is most likely just a make-up test.

Yesterday, Chris Welsh of TheVerge.com shared an image of a production notice titled “Anchor Point,” which is the working title for the series. It appears filming is also set to begin on Tuesday in downtown Brooklyn in New York next week. It is unclear if this just exterior filming, which Spider-Man did in New York last month before going into production with actors this month. Hawkeye is expected to film the majority of the series at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Disney+ Hawkeye show gonna be doing some filming in downtown Brooklyn next week. pic.twitter.com/J2bWdr9TQ4 — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) November 26, 2020

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character, as well as Echo.

Renner is set to return as Clint Barton as he trains a new bow wielder – Kate Bishop who ends up taking the Hawkeye mantle. As of today, it is unclear if Hailee Steinfeld is playing the role, but we should find out any day now. Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected in 2022.