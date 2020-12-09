Disney+ Developing Film ‘Young Woman and The Sea’ With Daisy Ridley to Star and Joachim Rønning to Direct

Disney+ is in talks to team with Star Wars star Daisy Ridley and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning, for Young Woman And The Sea, a Jeff Nathanson-scripted drama based on the book by Glenn Stout that chronicles the daring journey of the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel. Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle made the 21 mile swim in 1926.

Frequent Disney producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing the project, which reteams them with Rønning after their collaboration on 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Nathanson also wrote on the film. Young Woman And The Sea came to Disney out of turnaround at Paramount, and Bruckheimer brought it to Disney, as he felt it was the best place for it.

Nathanson eager to write the project several years ago, becoming as obsessed as he was when he found the memoir of Frank Abagnale Jr and turned his years as a charming young con man into the Steven Spielberg-directed Catch Me If you Can. Bruckheimer, who has one of 2020’s biggest box office hits Bad Boys For Life, was also keen on keeping the project alive. Production on the project is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Source: DEADLINE