‘Ms. Marvel’ Featurette Showcased At Disney Investor Meeting

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics, has grabbed the world’s imagination and Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, was excited to announce during The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation that newcomer Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel in the series, Ms. Marvel, set to arrive on Disney+ in late 2021

The Marvel Studios original series centers on fan-favorite Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel.

Read: First Trailer For ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Released

Joining Vellani in Ms. Marvel, the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

The series will be directed by Bad Boys For Life directing duo Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Pakistani Oscar Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Freedom Fighters) and Meera Menon (The Punisher). Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeralwriter, Brisha K. Ali is on board the series’ as a writer and the showrunner.

Ms. Marvel hits Disney+ later next year.