Russo Brothers Share an Update on Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hercules’

Earlier this year, we shared the news that Disney was in development on a live-action adaptation of Hercules with multiple directors involved, which would later be confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Now, the films producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) have shared an update.

While speaking with Collider, Joe Russo teased that updates should be coming soon:

“We have an incredible writer on it, Dave Callaham, and he’s off on script. We should be seeing something in the next week or two, I think. We’re keeping that all under wraps for now. We want the audiences to have some discoveries about what’s fresh about our take.”

Read: Exclusive: Patrick Dempsey Returning for ‘Disenchanted’; More Writers Set

In my initial report back in April I also shared that the music will be involved in the remake, which is something the Russo’s also confirmed, though they did say the new film will not be a literal translation of the animated film.

“Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We’ve already done that with our Marvel films. We don’t do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We’re going to give you a different story. I think we’ll do something that’s in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table. We can’t say one way or the other. Music will certainly be a part of it.”

Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984), who is also involved with Marvel’s Shang-Chi, penned the script, so expect Hercules to be filled with action. The Russo’s are producing under their AGBO production banner.

A director has not been announced yet but I have heard there is a shortlist. Another thing I have heard but is not confirmed by any means, is that superstar Ariana Grande is being considered for the Meg role, whether or not official talks have taken place is something I don’t know.