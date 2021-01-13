Nathan Lane Joins Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Nathan Lane (The Lion King) has signed on to Hulu’s newest original series, Only Murders In The Building, in a recurring role, Deadline has learned.

Lane joins a cast that includes Steve Martin (Cheaper by the Dozen), Martin Short (The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause), Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), Amy Ryan (The Office), and Aaron Dominguez (Shaft).

Lane will play a building resident and owner of a popular New York City grocery chain.

The upcoming comedy surrounds three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a murder occurs in their NYC apartment building, they are forced to work together to figure out what happened.

The series was created by Martin and John Hoffman, with Martin, Short, and Hoffman set to executive produce, alongside Dan Fogelman, with 20th Television serving as the studio. Principal photography began on December 3, 2020, in New York City. The series will debut on the Disney-owned streamer later this year.