Searchlight Acquires ‘Hound’ Starring Zoey Deutch

Disney’s Seachlight Pictures has acquired the rights to the spec script, Hound, starring Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap), Deadline has learned.

From Lisa Duva, Hound is a horror-comedy following a timid young woman who’s about to let loose in a whole new way.

According to the trade, the package came together quickly after Deutch came across the script on the Purple List, NYU’s Black-List inspired list. Deutch fell in love with the project and quickly contacted Duva to take part in it. Duva was also eager to work with Deutch and the duo was able to package the deal and Searchlight quickly nabbed the project.

Duva recently talked about the project. “I love genre fiction and I’ve often wondered why werewolves are almost always men — why would a story about turning into a bloody beast once a month be a metaphor for masculinity?” Duva, insists the story emerges from her most frustrating personal experiences as a woman,it “If I make myself small and agreeable, I’m weak; if I assert myself and have confidence, I’m a bitch. All of that anger bubbled up inside me and I found my dog-woman turning into a real beast.”