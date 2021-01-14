First Trailer and Poster For The Disney+ Movie ‘Flora and Ulysses’ Debuts

Today, Disney+ released the trailer and poster for the comedy-adventure Flora & Ulysses, premiering exclusively on Disney+ Friday, February 19, 2021.

The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.

The film stars Matilda Lawler as Flora, Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, American Pie) who plays Flora’s romance-writer mother, Phyllis, and Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Sonic The Hedgehog) plays the role of her world-weary, estranged father, George. Newcomer Benjamin Evans Ainsworth plays the role of William, Flora’s newfound, but annoying, friend, and Danny Pudi (Community, DuckTales) joins the cast as Miller, an overly zealous animal control officer. John Kassir, who is best to Disney fans known for providing the vocal work for Meeko in Pocahontas, provides the vocal work for Ulysses.

Directed by Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter) and based on the Newberry Award-winning children’s book, Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo.

