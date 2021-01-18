Outgoing President, Donald Trump Includes Walt Disney Statue in National Garden of American Heroes List

He is leaving the office soon, but outgoing United States President, Donald Trump has signed an executive order for the National Garden of American Heroes which would include none other than Walt Disney himself.

NEW: Trump signs a new executive order with a long list of names for his "National Garden of American Heroes."



"Each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love." pic.twitter.com/dcVeK1MYxR — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 18, 2021

The garden, along with a Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes, was announced on July 3, 2020 at the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota. In his speech, Trump described the proposed monument as “a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.” The garden is slated to include statues of notable Founding Fathers, activists, political figures, businesspeople, and pop culture icons.

The order lists 244 historical figures, including all 31 previously named, of those who will receive statues. Other notables names include Alfred Hitchcock, Alex Trebek, Shirley Temple, and John Wayne.