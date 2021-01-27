Keke Palmer to Host and Executive Produce Disney+ Food Competition Series ‘Foodtastic’

Keke Palmer (Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) has been announced as host (and executive producer) of Foodtastic, an unscripted build competition series for Disney+ where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables.

NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem will serve as judges for Foodtastic. The 11-episode series started production this week and is slated to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

In each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP. These food sculptures will be judged purely on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste. Unused food from each competition will be donated to local food banks.

Keke Palmer is an actress, singer/songwriter, and television personality. Most recently, she hosted the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and was nominated for her work as a host on ABC’s GMA3: Strahan, Sarah, and Keke. Palmer starred in the feature film Hustlers, opposite Jennifer Lopez, and recently wrapped production on the upcoming movie Alice. Currently, she is lending her voice to the new character Maya in the upcoming Disney+ revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.