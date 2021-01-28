‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Coming to Disney+ in March

The Ducks are fly again. Disney+ has released a first look at its brand-new original series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiering Friday, March 26.

Nearly 30 years after first taking flight, The Mighty Ducks returns in a brand new chapter starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez in the iconic role he originated as legendary Coach Gordon Bombay.

In the 10-episode season set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Swayam Bhatia (Succession), Taegen Burns (I Can Only Imagine), Julee Cerda (Passengers), Bella Higginbotham (Troop Zero), Luke Islam (America’s Got Talent), Kiefer O’Reilly (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) and De’Jon Watts (Black Panther) are all also set to star.

The Mighty Ducks is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30), are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. Emilio Estevez, James Griffiths, and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Lauren Graham will serve as a co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.