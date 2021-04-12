Wedge Antilles X-Wing Helmet Joins Star Wars Black Series

One of the most famous X-Wing pilots not named Luke Skywalker, Wedge Antilles is getting his famous pilot helmet made into a life size replica from Hasbro’s Star Wars: Black Series.

Per CNET, the Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation helmet was revealed Friday during the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest Livestream. the helmet has a soft padding so it fits your head comfortably. The internal speakers mirror iconic sounds from the Star Wars movies and synchronized LED lights inside the visor create the illusion that you’re under fire from the Galactic Empire, along with beeping and chirping sounds from Antilles’ faithful droid R2-A3.

The images, which you can see below are courtesy of Hasbro and Lucasfilm:









A talented young rebel pilot from Corellia, Wedge Antilles (played by Denis Lawson) survived the attack on the first Death Star to become a respected veteran of Rogue Squadron. He piloted a snowspeeder in the defense of Echo Base on Hoth, and led Red Squadron in the rebel attack on the second Death Star above Endor. He returned once more in 2019’s Rise of Skywalker, co-piloting the Millennium Falcon with Lando Calrissian to help take down the return of the emperor and his fleet of star destroyers on Exegol.

