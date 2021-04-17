Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series Could Use Filming Techniques Used by ‘The Mandalorian’

Last month, Rick Riordan shared an update on his upcoming Percy Jackson series in development for Disney+. Riordan shared that the series will have a modest budget that will put it toe to toe in a movie-like scale such as WandaVision and The Mandalorian. Now, Riordan has shared a new update and it looks like the series will use the same groundbreaking filmmaking technology used for The Mandalorian.

Riordan shared the update in an interview with Oráculo dos Semideuses:

So the filming. That’s later, but there is a lot of different ways we’re looking at doing this, like, for instance, we could do some location visits. We also might have access to the rig, which is the virtual environment where they, for instance, film the Mandalorian and they do it like all there in the room, but they do amazing things with it. So we have a lot of very cool toys that we can maybe play with. I am especially looking forward, I think, to the the St. Louis Arch scene because we haven’t gotten to see that ever. So that’ll be fun.

[VÍDEO LEGENDADO] Momento em que Rick Riordan diz qual cena de "O Ladrão de Raios" está mais ansioso em ver adaptada, e sobre a tecnologia de "O Mandaloriano" talvez ser usada na produção da série, durante a turnê de "A Torre de Nero" (08/10/20). pic.twitter.com/Yhiu2aJv7H — Oráculo dos Semideuses (@oraculosemideus) April 17, 2021

Casting has yet to begin, so rumors are only that rumors. Becky Riordan recently confirmed that via Twitter.

We are NOT casting #PercyJackson yet. But I have to tell you having met Sharon Klein she is awesome and super excited about our project! https://t.co/stSo9qFdOo — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) April 13, 2021

The series will follow the storyline of the five-book series starting with The Lightning Thief which centers on a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The series will then tackle each new book for every season, if Disney+ greenlights more seasons that is. It will be produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

Released in 2010 and directed by Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone), Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lighting Thief starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson and followed A teenager discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The film grossed over $225M on a $95M budget. In 2013, the sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters sadly lost the studio money grossing under $200M on a $90M budget, plans of continuing the series – which was planned, were sadly canceled.

