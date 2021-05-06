Marya Bangee Named as Disney’s VP of Multicultural Audience Engagement

Deadline is reporting that Marya Bangee has replaced Julie Ann Crommett as the VP of Multicultural Audience Engagement for Disney Studios.

Read: Short Film Collection ‘Launchpad’ Announced for Disney+

Bangee, previously the Executive Director of Harness, will work with the various Disney divisions including live-action, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, and more. At the center of her role is telling stories that represent minorities and groups which have been traditionally underrepresented in media.

Bangee has a rich background of similar work, specifically with Bangee, which also worked to tell stories of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry. She is a strong advocate for social justice and has worked with many celebrities and artists on this mission including Coldplay, Katy Perry, Natalie Portman and more.

She previously worked with Disney through her consulting company SILA Consulting on the 2019 live-action Aladdin and the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Related