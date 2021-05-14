Marvel Studios Disney+ Series ‘What If…?’ to Debut in August

Entertainment Weekly just released their summer 2021 television preview. The article is filled with tons of details of some of the most anticipated shows. Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series What If…? made an appearance on that list of shows and they have given some exciting details.

According to the site, the series will make its debut on Disney+ in August. This would be a month after the long-awaited Black Widow in July and the introduction of the newest Marvel hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September.

The ten-episode first season is expected to debut next summer. The series will follow alternate reality stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without affecting any of the existing theatrical and live-action Disney+ canon. The first episode will ask the question, “What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark’s father Howard Stark?”

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies, which sees some of the Avengers doing battled with zombified characters including Captain America. Based on images that have been previously shared, we also see what looks to be T’Challa (Black Panther) as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher. What If…? also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa one last time via voice work before his sudden passing last summer.

