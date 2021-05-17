Yara Shahidi Talks Playing Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Last night was the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and while nominees were there to discuss their projects nominated, some also came out and discussed future projects.

While speaking with Variety, Yara Shahidi discussed the legacy of Black•ish, the hit ABC comedy, which just greenlit one more season before coming to end. Shahidi also touched on her role as Tinker Bell in Peter Pan & Wendy, which is currently filming in Vancouver.

“You know, Tinker Bell is really fun. I think what I like the most about this take is that Tinkerbell is coming with a lot of agency. She may be a famous sidekick, but I love the fact that she is driven and motivated in her own ways. I don’t want to give too much up, but I’m really looking forward to this adaptation. Yara Shahidi

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, Captain Marvel); Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero); Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

