‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Writer Michael Waldron Discusses The Scope of the Project

We are a little over nine months away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the project in post-production, fans are eagerly awaiting the project, especially after knowing it ties to WandaVision, and its cliffhanger ending.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the films writer Michael Waldron discussed what his vision was for the Doctor Strange sequel, and what the overall scope of visuals he was trying to hit.

He’s Indiana Jones in a cloak to me. He’s a hero who can take a punch. That’s what made those Harrison Ford heroes so great. Those guys get their asses kicked. Look at Stephen Strange in the first movie. He’s really getting beat up but he’s very capable and everything. I can tell you that it’s a ride…very Sam Raimi. The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan—I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen in the MCU before. Michael Waldron

Waldron is becoming a hot commodity within The Walt Disney Company. He wrote the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, which debuts next week. That led to his role in Multiverse of Madness. The company has liked his work on both projects so much that earlier this year that Disney signed him to a lucrative overall deal. The deal also included bringing Waldron onboard as a writer for the mystery Star Wars project that Kevin Feige is developing for Lucasfilm. That project is being kept tightly under wraps at this time.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuting March 25, 2022, is currently in post-production and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Xochitl Gomez joins them, portraying America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. Directed by Sam Raimi (original Spider-Man trilogy), the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

