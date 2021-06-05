Emilia Clarke Discusses What Drew Her to Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’



Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is currently in preproduction and has shaped up a pretty strong cast. Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), who was reported in talks for the project recently confirmed her involvement. Now, thanks to a new interview, we know what drew her to the Marvel Universe.

Clarke spoke with ComicBook.com and discussed her interest in working with the successful franchise.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.” Emilia Clarke

The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The project will be a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Clarke’s character is being kept under wraps, but she will reportedly have confidence and some attitude. A very competent spy that can sip in and out of situations with ease. Well trained and intelligent.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos respectively. Also set to appear is Olivia Coleman (Mitchell vs. The Machines), Killian Scott (The Commuter), Ben-Adir Kingsley (Noelle), and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore).

Secret Invasion will begin filming this fall in the UK and Europe under the working title “Jambalaya”. There is no release date set for the series.

