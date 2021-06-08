20th Century Studios Debuts New Trailer, Announces Cast For ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong, the first theatrical release from the U.K.-based CG animation studio Locksmith Animation, will open in theaters worldwide on October 22, 2021.

The animated comedy adventure, which stars Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Jack Dylan Grazer (Luca), Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion), Ed Helms (The Office), and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), is a touching and hilarious look at the budding friendship between a middle-school boy and his faulty robot.

20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Ron’s Gone Wrong also features the voices of Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) & Smith. Julie Lockhart (Shaun the Sheep Movie, The Pirates! Band of Misfits), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

