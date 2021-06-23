Box Office Tracking Has Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Opening Weekend at $90 Million

We are two weeks away from the return of Marvel Studios’ triumphant return to the big screen with Black Widow. The film is set to debut in theaters as well as Disney+ with Premier Access with an additional $29.99 fee. That said, a new report has surfaced and it looks like the Scarlett Johansson-led film will be the biggest opening weekend post-pandemic.

According to Box Office Pro, Black Widow is tracking at an opening of $90 million domestically and $225 globally. This would give the 24th MCU film a worldwide total of $315 million in its debut. Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins states “While ticketing services haven’t officially commented yet, our internal modeling suggests pre-sales (which went live last week) are also highly indicative of the demand for a return to theaters. Black Widow is out-pacing all pandemic-era releases to-date, notably A Quiet Place Part II, F9, and Godzilla vs. Kong.“

The outlet does state that with the film also debuting with Premier Access the low-end totals could come to $65 million domestically and $115 million internationally. This would bring its worldwide total to $180 million. What it ultimately comes down to is whether audiences feel comfortable going back to a theater or spend the $29.99 fee and watch from the comfort of their own homes. Time will tell, but I have been to multiple theaters and the establishments are doing a great job keeping their guests feel comfortable and safe experience at the movies.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Joining Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

To see Marvel Studios Black Widow on the big screen, fans can purchase advance theater tickets through Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

Purchase Advance Tickets via Fandango: https://www.fandango.com/black-widow-2021-221823/movie-overview

The action-packed spy thriller launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

