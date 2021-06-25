Matthew Robinson to Write Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’

Six months after Lucasfilm announced that Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) would direct Rogue Squadron, we now know who will be writing the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying) penning the script.

The project is being kept under wraps and it is unknown how long Robinson has been at work on the script. Robinson is hard at working getting the draft completed as the studio is hoping to start pre-production in the Fall of 2022. Rogue Squadron is currently dated for December 22, 2023.

Robinson is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand writers. He most recently worked on the live-action adaptation of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Love and Monsters, and has also worked on the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, Live Die Repeat and Repeat, which is in development at Warner Bros., and the Little Shop of Horrors remake also in development at WB.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the surprise project during Disney’s Investor Day event last December. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

This will be the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. The Star Wars universe is full steam ahead on Disney+ with two seasons of The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and The Clone Wars all available to stream. Lucasfilm is in various stages of production on Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, with a third season of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka set to begin filming later this year. The studio also has theatrical movies from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron (Loki), JD Dillard (Sleight), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) in the works.

