‘Black Widow’ Review: An Exciting Espionage Thriller

After over a years delay, it’s finally here, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released way back in July 2019. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney has given the option to viewers to either see the film in cinemas or watch it in the comfort of their own home on Disney+ (for an additional charge). I’ve been mostly critical of this additional fee since we are already being charged a subscription to use the service, and while my mind remains the same, Black Widow is worth that extra fee. Although, I wish I could watch it on a big screen because this is very much a cinema film.

Black Widow sends us back to 2016, where after aiding the escape of Captain America and The Winter Soldier in Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff is on the run and keeping a low profile in Europe. But after an assassin tracks her down, Natasha is forced to revisit her past and reunite with the only family she had before the Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, where she has taken the wheel from her Avengers co-stars and steers ahead in what is her best performance in the franchise to date. Joining Johansson is franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, who each portray members of the surrogate family from her past. Some may disagree with me, but I found them far more entertaining than Natasha, especially when they come together and share family banter.

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, Natasha’s surrogate sister whom she hasn’t seen in years. She’s intelligent, tactically efficient, and has a smart mouth that will make you laugh at Natasha’s expense. Not only does Pugh bring to life a new character, but she has helped create a new Black Widow that can stand apart from Natasha rather than being an extension of her. If Marvel chooses to promote Pugh to Johansson’s former Avengers position, and they should, she will be able to fit right in without being labelled as a simple copy of Natasha, but as a brand new character with the same codename.

READ: ABOMINATION IS BACK: A New Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Arrives With Some New And Old Foes

David Harbour’s Alexei/The Red Guardian is Russia’s answer to Captain America. He is one of the closest characters this film has to a “traditional superhero” since he has super-serum enhanced abilities. Harbour’s character is a great change of pace because he is the only leading male character for most of the movie. This makes for a great change of pace when you consider that Johansson was the token female Avenger in the earlier years of the MCU, and flipping the switch to have a token male character was a wonderful decision. Since Alexei raised Natasha and Yelena, he still sees himself as their father, and the screenwriters and Harbour have played on this by having him act as the comedy relief for most of the film – and it totally works.

As a big fan of Rachel Weisz, I knew I would probably love her in this film, and lo and behold, I did. She plays Melina Vostokoff, a seasoned Black Widow and Natasha’s surrogate mother. Melina is a strictly no-nonsense character and is cold in appearance but warm once you scratch the surface. These traits make her the perfect opposite to Harbour’s Alexei, and when paired together, they’ll make you wish that you too grew up with Russian spies for parents. Weisz hasn’t been in any major franchise films since The Mummy, but you would believe she’s been doing nothing but because she has slotted herself right into the action, and you can see that she had a lot of fun doing it. I’m really hopeful that this isn’t the last we see of her.

Black Widow will surprise many by the u-turn it takes because a lot of the time, it doesn’t even feel like a Marvel film. I would even go as far as to say that it doesn’t even feel like a superhero movie a lot of the time. By taking dashes of Bourne, a splash of Bond, a pinch of Hanna, with a sprinkle of their classic flair, Marvel has created a great film that can stand apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and if you enjoyed that then you will love Black Widow.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the closest comparison Black Widow has within the MCU, and it could be said that it was Marvel’s first step beyond the confines of a standard superhero flick. Where Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a political thriller, Black Widow is an espionage thriller through and through. This was such a welcome change of pace that I’m hoping Marvel continues to make more non-conventional superhero films like this one.

READ: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ To Begin Filming In November

You may also notice that this is the first film in the MCU (that I can think of) with opening titles. Set to a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, the opening titles help envoke that espionage feel, which is clearly inspired not only by the traditional James Bond opening but US series, The Americans – which also follows Russian spies. In the future, I don’t think Marvel should continue with opening credits for every one of their films, but it certainly feels best suited for their spy characters.

This opening title comes straight after the epic prologue that features younger versions of our main characters. It was easily my favourite part of the movie because it set the film’s plot up perfectly and the tone. The film kept my undivided attention until the second half of the film when I found things were becoming a little too convenient for Natasha and her family, but I still enjoyed it.

But where the film falters is when it comes to the villain. As we know, the main villain is The Taskmaster, but advertising is a tad misleading because there is a whole host of villains, and The Taskmaster only makes fleeting appearances throughout the film. Also, The Taskmaster’s costume is just not good… especially when you compare it to the versions from the comics. In Black Widow, The Taskmaster is essentially just wearing a high-tech bikers suit.

The main issue I had with the villains as a whole is that Marvel has returned to their standard formula of having the villains be equally matched with the heroes. They often do this by having them share the same abilities. The villains in Black Widow may not have the same abilities, but they’re close enough.

I also couldn’t help but imagine what this film could have been like if Disney just allowed Marvel to make an R-Rated film because with all the fantastic stunt work, plus the Russian spy aesthetic, this could have been their John Wick. Although, in doing so, they would obviously alienate a huge part of their fanbase. Maybe Twitter should get #ReleasetheRRatedBlackWidowCut trending?

After a nearly two-year absence, Marvel Studios delivers another hit with Black Widow. While I enjoyed the first half more than the second, it still standouts from the usual superhero affair, so much so that even non-superhero fans will enjoy it.

Related